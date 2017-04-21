Bereglazov penned a contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Bereglazov, an undrafted prospect out of the KHL, will get his first taste of North American hockey. During the 2016-17 campaign with Magnitogorsk, the blueliner tallied one goal and 18 helpers in 60 outings -- adding another six assists in the postseason. It is unclear where the 23-year-old will start his career -- AHL or NHL -- but fantasy owners will want to monitor his status during training camp next year.
-
