Raanta will start in goal Tuesday night versus the visiting Senators, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Raanta gets the first start coming out of the holiday break because starting goalie Henrik Lundqvist is dealing with the flu. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins shredded Raanta for seven goals on 47 shots one week ago, but Ottawa doesn't pose nearly as strong a threat as Pittsburgh -- the Sens rank 22nd in shots on goal (28.8) and 21st in scoring (2.50) on a per-game basis. Don't let that rare hiccup deter you from streaming Raanta in daily formats Tuesday.