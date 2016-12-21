Raanta was blown up for seven goals on 47 shots in Tuesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

So incredible all season long, Raanta was probably due to be hit by a bit of regression, and it all came at once in an onslaught by the Penguins' offense. He'd allowed just seven total goals in his last six starts before matching that figure in three periods against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Honestly, it's tough to blame that ugly goal total on Raanta -- he withstood a 22-shot first period, allowing just one goal, but the Penguins kept on coming. They beat him on a number of beautiful plays that would probably have succeeded against just about any goalie in the league. Nonetheless, this ensures that Henrik Lundqvist will be back between the pipes Friday against the Wild.