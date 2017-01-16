Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days due to injury.

The 27-year-old will miss at least the next three games, but could easily miss all five of the Rangers' games before the All-Star Break. Magnus Hellberg will take over the backup duties, but with their main backup sidelined, New York will likely rely mostly on Henrik Lundqvist to start until Raanta returns.

