Rangers' Antti Raanta: Expected to miss 7-10 days
Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days due to injury.
The 27-year-old will miss at least the next three games, but could easily miss all five of the Rangers' games before the All-Star Break. Magnus Hellberg will take over the backup duties, but with their main backup sidelined, New York will likely rely mostly on Henrik Lundqvist to start until Raanta returns.
