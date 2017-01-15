Raanta suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Canadiens and he was unable to return.

Raanta stopped all 10 of the shots he faced before departing. Henrik Lundqvist was getting a rest, but he was forced into action after the injury. It's a tough break for Raanta, who was seeing his first action since Dec. 29. The Blueshirts will likely summon Brandon Halverson or Magnus Hellberg to back up Lundqvist if Raanta is forced to the shelf. Reserve Raanta until further notice.