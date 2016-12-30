Raanta gave up three goals on just 21 shots Thursday, but came away with a 6-3 road win over the Coyotes.

It wasn't pretty, but Raanta was fortunate to be facing a miserable Arizona squad. He's come away with consecutive wins despite giving up three goals in both, but that represents a strong improvement over the nine the Finn gave up over the two preceding appearances. With Henrik Lundqvist (illness) well enough to serve as the backup Thursday, expect Raanta to return to the bench Saturday in Colorado.