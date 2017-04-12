Rangers' Antti Raanta: Puts injury behind him
Raanta (knee) is healthy entering Wednesday's playoff opener against the Canadiens.
The backup tender was hit in the knee by a puck in Friday's practice, though this latest report notes that New York as a team is "as healthy as it could be." Raanta has only appeared in three playoff games to date, losing all of those against the Penguins in the 2015-16 quarterfinals.
