Raanta (knee) is healthy entering Wednesday's playoff opener against the Canadiens.

The backup tender was hit in the knee by a puck in Friday's practice, though this latest report notes that New York as a team is "as healthy as it could be." Raanta has only appeared in three playoff games to date, losing all of those against the Penguins in the 2015-16 quarterfinals.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...