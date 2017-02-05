Rangers' Antti Raanta: Rejoins team
Raanta (personal) rejoined his teammates at the practice rink Saturday, the New York Post reports.
Raanta temporarily left the team to join his expecting wife, but has rejoined the team after the birth of his child. He will not start Sunday's contest against the Flames, but coach Alain Vigneault suggested he will make a start during the team's four-game homestand.
