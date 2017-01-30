Rangers' Antti Raanta: Should return in backup role Tuesday
Raanta (lower body) is expected to be available in a backup role Tuesday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
The team has yet to announce an official starter for Tuesday's contest, but it appears Henrik Lundqvist is the heavy favorite entering gameday. Regardless, Raanta's availability off the bench or as a starter moving forward would give the club two solid options between the pipes.
