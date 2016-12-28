Rangers' Antti Raanta: Stops 33 for bounce-back win
Raanta made 33 saves on 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Henrik Lundqvist came out of the NHL's Christmas break with the flu, forcing Raanta back into the net after a two-game (one start) stretch in which he gave up nine goals in 94 minutes. After a shaky start -- two goals in the first 3:10 -- the Finn settled down, including shutting the Sens out over the final two periods while the Blueshirts mounted a comeback. He's now 9-4-0 as Lundqvist's backup, and the Rangers clearly feel they can turn to Raanta with confidence whenever they need or want to.
