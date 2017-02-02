Raanta returned to New York on Thursday morning to be with his wife while she is in labor, temporarily leaving the team, Newsday reports.

Raanta likely won't be away from the team very long, but the team recalled Magnus Hellberg from the team's AHL Hartford affiliate Thursday to back up Henrik Lundqvist. He was sidelined previously due to a lower-body injury, but returned in a backup role Tuesday and allowed three goals on 10 shots in relief of Lundqvist in the contest. He could return as soon as Sunday, but the team should update the netminder's status when he has rejoined them.