Raanta will be between the pipes for Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

The Finnish netminder went through a brief rough patch that included a seven-goal shelling by Pittsburgh and an uninspiring relief appearance, but he bounced back with a strong effort in a comeback win against Ottawa on Tuesday. He'll get a good chance to make it two straight victories against a 'Yotes squad that's struggling to find the back of the net -- at 2.11 goals per game, Arizona's 29th in the league.