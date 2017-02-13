Raanta will tend twine in Monday's matchup in Columbus, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

With King Henrik getting a night off, Raanta will get the nod against the Blue Jackets. The backup has been a solid replacement throughout the year, with a 2.34 GAA and .918 save percentage. Columbus has been in a bit of a cold streak lately, averaging 1.8 goals per game over their last five games, so Raanta will get a shot at taking advantage of a scuffling squad.