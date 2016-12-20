Raanta will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Penguins.

Raanta has been outstanding in the month of December, posting a 3-1-0 record with a superb 0.74 GAA and .966 save percentage over five appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with the Penguins' second-ranked offense.