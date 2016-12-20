Rangers' Antti Raanta: Will start Tuesday in Pittsburgh
Raanta will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Penguins.
Raanta has been outstanding in the month of December, posting a 3-1-0 record with a superb 0.74 GAA and .966 save percentage over five appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with the Penguins' second-ranked offense.
More News
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Brutalized in loss to Penguins•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Sees winning streak end despite strong effort•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Earns fourth consecutive start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Brewing controversy with second straight shutout•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Pegged for third straight start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Blanks former club with 26-save shutout•