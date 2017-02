Skjei netted a pair of assists and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

He's been a pretty regular scoresheet presence recently, notching seven points in his last eight contests. There isn't huge fantasy value here yet, but he's a contributor for deeper formats. Among rookie blueliners, only the Jackets' Zach Werenski has more points than Skjei's 24 (tied with Toronto's Nikita Zaitsev).