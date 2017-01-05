Skjei skated alongside Ryan McDonagh on the Rangers' top blue-line pairing Wednesday, and he rewarded the move with an assist, a plus-3 rating and four hits in a win over the Flyers.

With Marc Staal (upper body) absent, coach Alain Vigneault mixed things up to good effect. Skjei skated 19:44, his second-highest mark of the year, but saw no power-play time on a night when the Rangers had the man advantage for about a minute and a half in total. His assignment alongside McDonagh won't lead to him skating McDonagh-type minutes, but it's just another positive in what's been a promising rookie season for the 22-year-old.