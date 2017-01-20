Skjei got the scoring started with his second goal of the year and added an assist as well as a plus-3 rating in Thursday's win over the Leafs.

He ended up with the lowest ice time among Rangers blueliners at 15:29, as Skjei has seen highly unreliable minutes of late with the Rangers searching for the right combinations on defense. The rookie's power-play time has petered out as well -- just 21 seconds in total over the last six games -- so it's hard to count on him for major contributions in the fantasy realm. However, if you can roll with the inconsistency in deeper formats, the composite result of 19 points in 45 games with a positive rating certainly doesn't hurt.