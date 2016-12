Halverson was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday.

With regular starter Henrik Lundqvist (illness) under the weather, Halverson will serve as the backup to Antti Raanta for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa. The netminder has made six appearances for Hartford this year, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.88 GAA. Given those numbers, Rangers fans will certainly be hoping the 20-year-old spends the entire night on the end of the bench.