Smith led all Rangers in ice time with 22:44 in Tuesday's 2-1 Game 4 victory over Montreal. He failed to record a shot or a point, but he did dish out three hits and go plus-1.

Smith's line score also shows four giveaways, so it wasn't exactly an impressive performance, but he also had to deal with some extremely physical -- perhaps line-crossing -- play by the Habs that went unpenalized, especially in the third period. That's playoff hockey, though. The 28-year-old Smith doesn't seem like he's ever going to realize the offensive upside he flashed in college and the AHL, but he's grown into an important piece of the Rangers' blue line since coming over at the trade deadline.