Rangers' Brendan Smith: Leads team in Game 4 ice time
Smith led all Rangers in ice time with 22:44 in Tuesday's 2-1 Game 4 victory over Montreal. He failed to record a shot or a point, but he did dish out three hits and go plus-1.
Smith's line score also shows four giveaways, so it wasn't exactly an impressive performance, but he also had to deal with some extremely physical -- perhaps line-crossing -- play by the Habs that went unpenalized, especially in the third period. That's playoff hockey, though. The 28-year-old Smith doesn't seem like he's ever going to realize the offensive upside he flashed in college and the AHL, but he's grown into an important piece of the Rangers' blue line since coming over at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Posts pair of helpers in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Brendan Smith: Shipped to New York•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Smith: Comes off IR•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Smith: May return Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Smith: Could return this weekend•
-
Red Wings' Brendan Smith: Likely out until after All-Star weekend•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...