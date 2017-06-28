Rangers' Brendan Smith: Pens four-year deal
Smith re-signed with the Rangers on Wednesday with a four-year, $17.4 million contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Acquired via trade during the 2016-17 campaign, Smith was likely one of New York's priorities heading into free agency as one of its top blueliners. The 28-year-old is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production -- he registered a mere nine points last year -- but will be vital to the Rangers' success considering he eats up significant ice time (20:10 per game) and contributes on the penalty kill.
