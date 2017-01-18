Rangers' Chris Kreider: Collects two points in loss

Kreider potted a power-play goal, added an assist and collected seven PIM in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Stars.

He's been scoring with great regularity -- 10 times in his last 12 games, with a trio of assists sprinkled in. If not for the early injuries that derailed his momentum a bit, Kreider might be among the league's upper echelon of point-getters, but even so, it's hard to complain about his 33 in 39 contests. The Rangers will also give him due credit for fighting Cody Eakin, who delivered a brutal hit on goalie Henrik Lundqvist the last time these two teams met.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola