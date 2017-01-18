Rangers' Chris Kreider: Collects two points in loss

Kreider potted a power-play goal, added an assist and collected seven PIM in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Stars.

He's been scoring with great regularity -- 10 times in his last 12 games, with a trio of assists sprinkled in. If not for the early injuries that derailed his momentum a bit, Kreider might be among the league's upper echelon of point-getters, but even so, it's hard to complain about his 33 in 39 contests. The Rangers will also give him due credit for fighting Cody Eakin, who delivered a brutal hit on goalie Henrik Lundqvist the last time these two teams met.