Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hat trick leads way against Colorado

Kreider netted a hat trick and fired six shots on goal in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Quite the effort from Kreider, who finished the 2016 calendar year red hot, notching six goals and eight points during a current four-game point streak. The 25-year-old is up to 29 points in 33 games and is thriving on the top line with Derek Stepan. Kreider plays on the power play and is producing consistently, so keep him rolling, as he's on track for a career year on a dynamic Rangers squad.