Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hits 20 goals with OT winner

Kreider buried the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday, edging the Sabres by a 2-1 score.

Kreider's now hit 20 goals for the third straight season, but this year's different -- the pace has been much quicker. He's poised to blow by his career marks in both goals (21, twice) and points (46, two years ago), all while adding a tempting mix of hits and PIM. Crucially, Kreider's shot rate has spiked dramatically this year; he only took one Thursday, but it still pushed his season total to 123 in 45 games, so he's on pace to blow by his career high in that category (180) as well.