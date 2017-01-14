Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nine goals in last 10 games
Kreider scored his 17th goal of the season in Friday's loss to Toronto. He has nine goals (11 points) in his last 10 games.
Moreover, 13 of his 17 goals have come since Dec. 3, a span of 18 games. Prior to that, Kreider had four in 19 contests. Yes, his shooting percentage (15.8 percent) is above his career mark (13 percent), but it's not outrageously high. Ride his hot streak and enjoy this breakout.
