Rangers' Chris Kreider: Produces three points in loss

Kreider lit the lamp twice on eight shots, adding an assist and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Kreider was only one of three players on the Rangers to sport a positive rating. The 25-year-old was clearly the aggressor, accounting for his highest shot count of the year and his second multi-goal game of December. He's been impressive this month, as the winger has amassed 11 points and six PIM through 12 contests.

