Rangers' Chris Kreider: Slapped with fine
Kreider was fined $5,000 for hitting Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet while the two fought in Tuesday night's contest.
Kreider avoids a suspension, which is great news for his fantasy owners. The high-scoring Blueshirt has dropped nine goals in his past 10 games to complement three man-advantage markers and a plus-3 rating in that span. Now, Kreider has 18 goals on the season and that's only one behind Michael Grabner for the team's scoring lead.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Collects two points in loss•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nine goals in last 10 games•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hat trick leads way against Colorado•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Produces three points in loss•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Reels off two more points•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Power-play goal pushes point streak to four•