Rangers' Chris Kreider: Slapped with fine

Kreider was fined $5,000 for hitting Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet while the two fought in Tuesday night's contest.

Kreider avoids a suspension, which is great news for his fantasy owners. The high-scoring Blueshirt has dropped nine goals in his past 10 games to complement three man-advantage markers and a plus-3 rating in that span. Now, Kreider has 18 goals on the season and that's only one behind Michael Grabner for the team's scoring lead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola