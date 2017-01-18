Rangers' Chris Kreider: Slapped with fine

Kreider was fined $5,000 for hitting Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet while the two fought in Tuesday night's contest.

Kreider avoids a suspension, which is great news for his fantasy owners. The high-scoring Blueshirt has dropped nine goals in his past 10 games to complement three man-advantage markers and a plus-3 rating in that span. Now, Kreider has 18 goals on the season and that's only one behind Michael Grabner for the team's scoring lead.