Schneider, whom the Rangers signed to a two-year, two-way, $1.3 million deal July 1, notched 24 goals and 39 assists with the Sabres' AHL affiliate Rochester last season.

The undrafted winger should be excited for a clean slate with Buffalo granting him only four NHL appearances last season, and just six in the past two years. Still, the two-way aspect of his new deal means that he's likely to continue shuffling between the AHL and NHL.

