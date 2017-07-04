Rangers' David Desharnais: Agrees to deal with Rangers
Desharnais agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.
Desharnais split last season between Montreal and Edmonton after a late-February trade sent him to the Oilers. Currently 30 years old, there's no guarantee the center will be able to secure a spot on the NHL roster when the season begins.
More News
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Pots Game 5 winner in OT•
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Collects point in first game as Oiler•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Shipped to Edmonton•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Practices on fourth line Friday•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Receives string of DNPs•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Returns to lineup Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...