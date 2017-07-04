Rangers' David Desharnais: Agrees to deal with Rangers

Desharnais agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Desharnais split last season between Montreal and Edmonton after a late-February trade sent him to the Oilers. Currently 30 years old, there's no guarantee the center will be able to secure a spot on the NHL roster when the season begins.

