Rangers' Derek Stepan: Adds insurance marker in Game 6 victory

Stepan potted an empty-net goal in Saturday's series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Canadiens.

It was the first goal of the series for Stepan, who had been held to just one assist in the previous five games. He's been known to struggle at times in the postseason, but his 45 points in 91 career playoff games certainly aren't that bad. Stepan is an elite playmaker and the Rangers will be looking for more from him in the next round when they face the winner of the Boston-Ottawa series.