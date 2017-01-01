Rangers' Derek Stepan: Dishes out two assists Saturday

Stepan contributed a pair of helpers in Saturday's lopsided win over Colorado.

Stepan ended 2016 with a bang, racking up four goals and nine points in his final six games of the calendar year. The center only has nine goals on the season, but he's piled up 21 helpers and is thriving on the top line with Chris Kreider. Stepan plays on the power play and is sporting a plus-14 rating, so given the fact he produces offense consistently and that the Rangers are sitting third in the Eastern Conference, Stepan makes for a safe bet in most fantasy leagues right now.