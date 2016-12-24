Rangers' Derek Stepan: Earns three points despite loss

Stepan notched a goal, two helpers and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Stepan has now reached the box score in three straight, his second such streak of December. The 26-year-old has elevated his play this month, scoring three times and adding nine helpers -- two on the power play. While we're still waiting for his first goal during the man advantage, the 2008 second-round pick is seeing over two minutes of ice time during special teams and should eliminate that goose egg eventually.