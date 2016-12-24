Rangers' Derek Stepan: Earns three points despite loss

Stepan notched a goal, two helpers and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Stepan has now reached the box score in three straight, his second such streak of December. The 26-year-old has elevated his play this month, scoring three times and adding nine helpers -- two on the power play. While we're still waiting for his first goal during the man advantage, the 2008 second-round pick is seeing over two minutes of ice time during special teams and should eliminate that goose egg eventually.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola