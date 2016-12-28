Rangers' Derek Stepan: Keys comeback win with two goals

Stepan erased a 3-1 deficit with a pair of second-period goals in Tuesday's win over the Senators.

Both goals were of the hard-working type we've come to expect from Stepan. On the first, he drove to the slot and muscled a loose puck past Mike Condon right after the end of a power play; on the second, he brilliantly deflected a high-speed Mats Zuccarello shot right through the Ottawa netminder. Stepan's been on a roll lately, racking up seven points in the last four contests -- a stretch that has him on pace to clear 60 points for the first time in his career.