Rangers' Derek Stepan: Snaps six-game goal drought

Stepan snapped a six-game goal drought with a goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens. He also picked up an assist.

Stepan has had a quiet 2017 until now -- he had just one assist in four games prior to Saturday. But the swift center does have 11 points, including four goals, in his last 10 contests. Stepan has 33 points (10 goals, 23 helpers) in 44 games and is on pace for the first 60-point season of his career.

