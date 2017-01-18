Rangers' Derek Stepan: Two goals, assist not enough in loss

Stepan scored a pair of goals and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-6 home defeat against Dallas.

He opened the scoring just 27 seconds into the first period, and that may have been the high point for the Rangers in this game, as they proceeded to give up four straight goals to form a deficit too big to crawl out from under. Can't blame Stepan, though -- the guy's ripped off 15 points in his last 12 games, and with his sum of 36 through 45 contests, he's on pace to clear 60 points for the first time in his career.