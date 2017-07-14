Play

Chytil signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.

The Rangers just selected Chytil with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 17-year-old forward is a smooth skater with good speed and stick-handling skills, but he's still a long way from making an impact in the NHL, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the Czech Elite League for another season in 2017-18. Owners would be wise to keep an eye on Chytil from afar, but he's likely at least a few seasons away from earning a regular role with the Rangers.

