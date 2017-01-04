Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Allows four goals in loss to Sabres

Lundqvist stopped just 15 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo.

The King gave up four goals to the Sabres en route to a loss the last time he saw them, back on Dec. 1, but at least he also made 30 saves in that game. In fact, Lundqvist has allowed four goals in five of his last 12 starts. He went on a strong three-game run after Antti Raanta stole four straight starts from him, but Lundqvist has now fallen back again. It'll almost surely be Raanta in net Wednesday on the road against Philadelphia.