Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Allows one goal in series-tying win
Lundqvist stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's Game 4 against Montreal, securing a 2-1 win.
The Rangers had a six-game home losing streak going in the postseason, but they came out with an impressive defensive effort in this one and got just enough offense past Carey Price to even the series at 2-2. Lundqvist can thank the post that Shea Weber hit late in the third period for a bit of extra help, but hey, sometimes it takes a little luck to win in the playoffs. The series will return to Montreal for Game 5 on Thursday, and Lundqvist has done his best work on the road this year -- he posted a 2.46 GAA and .920 save mark away from Madison Square Garden during the regular season.
