Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday

Lundqvist will patrol the blue paint against the Predators on Thursday.

Lundqvist is riding high on a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a .956 save percentage, including a 43-save performance versus Anaheim on Tuesday. It would appear that the 34-year-old has gotten his season going after struggling to close out 2016 and watching seven games from the bench in December. While the Predators' offense may not be converting at the same rate as the Rangers, they rank fifth in the NHL in shots per game at 31.5 and will look to test Lundqvist often.