Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back against Avalanche

Lundqvist stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's win over Colorado.

It was a great rebound performance from Lundqvist, who was burned for four goals on nine shots in his last appearance against the Wild. The King advances to 25-16-8 on the season with a .916 save percentage. Aside from the rough outing against Minnesota, Lundqvist has been brilliant since mid-December, so keep him rolling, as the Rangers are sitting third in the East and are one of the top teams in the NHL.

