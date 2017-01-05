Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back to top Flyers
Lundqvist saved 30 of 32 shots to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday, after losing to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Starting back-to-back games is unusual, but Lundqvist isn't your typical goalie, either. The New York offense is going to help him out most nights, and it's reflected in his 17 wins. After all, he also sports an underwhelming .913 save percentage, which would be his worst mark since the 2007-08 campaign. While Lundqvist isn't currently producing like a No. 1 fantasy goalie in most virtual leagues, no one should be shocked if he finishes the season among the top-12 fantasy netminders.
