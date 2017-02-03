Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with 36 saves in win over Sabres

Lundqvist stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against Buffalo.

He was well on his way to taking this game home in regulation, but Cody Franson tied it with 5:31 left in the third. Still, Lundqvist held strong and gave his fantasy owners a start to feel good about, which is great news after he got yanked Tuesday. It's hard to know what to expect from the King on a game-to-game basis right now, so tread cautiously when he's facing explosive offenses.