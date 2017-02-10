Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chasing 400th win Saturday

Lundqvist will start in goal for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will be trying for his 400th career victory after winning his last four starts in a row. It was definitely a rough start to the year for the King, but he's come back strong, posting a .947 save percentage to go with a 1.97 GAA in the month of February. He'll have an excellent opportunity to notch his career milestone against a pitiful Colorado offense that ranks last in the NHL with 2.04 goals per game.