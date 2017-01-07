Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage against Blue Jackets

Lundqvist will be in goal for Saturday's meeting with Columbus, Mark Scheig of the Hockey Writers reports.

After the Blue Jackets finally lost a game, Lundqvist will be looking to put them on a losing streak. Last time King Henrik faced off against them, he gave up three goals in a road loss. Normally a lock for fantasy lineups, owners may want to consider other options, if possible, given Saturday's matchup for the 34-year-old.