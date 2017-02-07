Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending goal Tuesday

Lundqvist will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's home game against the Ducks, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

In spite of all of his troubles throughout the season, Lundqvist will make his ninth consecutive start and is currently riding a two-game win streak. While the King's starting job seemed to be in jeopardy while he was struggling and Antti Raanta was hot, that conversation has almost completely dissipated. Hank will look to make it three in a row against an Anaheim squad that averages only 2.43 goals per game on the road.