Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending net Thursday in Montreal

Lundqvist will matchup against Carey Price for Thursday night's Game 5 in Montreal.

Lundqvist faced his lowest number of shots thus far in the playoffs Tuesday when he allowed just one goal on 24 shots, so it's nice to see the Rangers' defense start to step up after they were leaky in the series' first two contests. Game 1 of the series aside, King Henrik has not been sharp at Bell Centre this season, as he allowed five goals on 22 shots in a disastrous outing on Jan. 14, so be aware of the potential risk in starting him.

