Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Delivers 10th career playoff shutout in Game 1

Lundqvist opened the playoffs by shutting out the Canadiens on Wednesday, stopping all 31 shots he faced.

The Habs came out with great energy as the home team, but the unlikeliest of scorers, fourth-line enforcer Tanner Glass, found twine in the first period to give the Rangers a lead that Lundqvist never relinquished. Lundqvist had a tough 2016-17 regular season, posting career worsts in both GAA (2.74) and save percentage (.910), but he's still the backbone of this team, and he showed it in this one. Perhaps he was just saving himself for the playoffs, where he's often played his best hockey -- this was the Swedish veteran's 10th career postseason shutout.

