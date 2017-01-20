Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Delivers bounce-back win over Leafs

Lundqvist limited the Maple Leafs to two goals on 25 shots en route to a 5-2 victory Thursday night.

That'll let his fantasy owners breathe a much-needed sigh of relief, as all hope isn't yet lost for the long-time star netminder. Still, he's going to need to string multiple such outings together before fantasy owners have an easy time trusting him as an every-night starter in the second half.