Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Doubtful against Arizona

Lundqvist (illness) is "less than 50-50" for Thursday's meeting with the Coyotes, according to coach Alain Vigneault.

Despite that, the Rangers reassigned Brandon Halverson to AHL Hartford. While they could certainly recall Halverson prior to Thursday's outing, this move may indicate Lundqvist is at least healthy enough to serve in a backup role. The team should provide more clarity prior to puck drop in the desert.

