Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start in net Wednesday

Lundqvist will start between the posts in Wednesday's road tilt with the Flyers.

Besides losing Tuesday night in Buffalo, Lundqvist has been effective lately, going 4-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage in five outings prior. The Swedish netminder'll look to tap back into the win column against a Flyers team that has lost six of their last seven games but ranks seventh in goals scored per game (2.87).

