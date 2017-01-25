Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Expected to start Wednesday

Lundqvist was first off the ice at morning skate Wednesday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports. This means that he's likely to be the home starter against the Flyers in the evening's contest.

The King's had total command of his court lately, reeling off three straight wins and beasting to the tune of a .952 save mark with an overtime shutout of the Red Wings over that span. With Philly on tap -- it ranks fourth in the league by means of averaging 31.9 shots per game -- we're thinking it's in coach Alain Vigneault's best interest to unleash his top dog.